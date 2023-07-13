MEDORA, N.D. - The small town of Medora has become a go-to destination for people wanting to see a part of history but it's the last place, you'd expect to see a Hollywood celebrity.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, a celebrity couple featured in "That 70's Show" recently stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, according to a Facebook post.

Medora is known for some of its popular attractions, which include the 70,000-acre Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The town is also known for hiking, horseback riding, watching wildlife, and more.

The couple seemed to be enjoying their time in Medora earlier this week. The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame shared a photo and a post to social media thanking them for stopping by.