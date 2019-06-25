Assistance Needed Locating Missing Infant

Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing infant.

LeahMae Dawn Morsette, 7 months old, was discovered to be missing by police around 9:00 p.m. tonight, June 24th, 2019. She was last seen on video surveillance with her mother in the 300 Block of West Arbor Ave around 1:00 a.m. this morning.

LeahMae is described as a Native American female with curly black hair just past her ears and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a tan button up onesie with shorts over the top or a magenta shirt with pink shorts.

LeahMae’s mother was arrested this evening and was unable to provide information as to her whereabouts or who she may be with.

If anyone has any information on where LeahMae is, they are asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or your local law enforcement agency.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, an amber alert has not been issued because this case does not meet Amber Alert Criteria.

Those criteria are as follows:

*Law enforcement must confirm that an abduction has taken place

*The child must be at risk of serious injury or death

*There must be sufficient descriptive information of child, captor, or captor’s vehicle to issue an alert

*The child must be a minor (under 18 years of age)