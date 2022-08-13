North Dakota is great at growing crops.

And because of this, we are taking our knowledge of agriculture to the stars.

For astronauts, growing their own food in outer space is the dream.

Thanks to researchers at the University of North Dakota, they soon can.

Instead of using dirt, they can use asteroid soil.

According to UND, asteroids and meteors contain nitrogen and potassium, key ingredients that make North Dakota soil so fertile.

So far, researchers were able to make romaine lettuce, chili pepper, and pink radish plants all in this out-of-this-world environment.

They hope to make more veggies in space, but right now, this is proving to be a great success for the space program.