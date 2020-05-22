Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases rising

Coronavirus
by: Lane Henkins

COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have hit record highs in the past couple of days and one thing to note is the increase in asymptomatic patients.

We spoke with Dr. Mateo, an Infectious Disease Consultant, who says when someone is asymptomatic they don’t have the typical signs of COVID-19 like fever, shortness of breath or coughing. The problem is they are carrying the virus, but have no idea they are. While people are going back into restaurants and bars, Dr. Mateo says people need to realize that the person you know that has the virus is less likely to infect you than the person who doesn’t know they have it.

“With this recent set of developments where we have more individuals turning up test positive even though they are asymptomatic, it could be that there’s more of the virus present in the community without us knowing. And so this would be the time to take that extra step in terms of precautions,” said Dr. Noe Mateo.

Testing is more widely available each day so if you think you could be asymptomatic it’s better to be safe than sorry.

