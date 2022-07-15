Bismarck police have issued a warning of a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing, and he is considered armed and dangerous,

Authorities received information on the whereabouts of James Vann, 38-years-old.

When police attempted to make contact with Vann, he fled the area in a vehicle and a short, high-speed chase ensued.

Officers ended the pursuit when Vann’s actions created too much risk to the general public.

Vann’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.



Vann was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the chest, grey pants and possibly a dark colored backpack.



He is described as an African American male, 5 ft 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn not to approach Vann and contact law enforcement immediately if he is seen.