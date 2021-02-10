Attorney General’s office warns North Dakotans of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

Hearts aren’t the only thing stolen this time of year. Many people may fall victim to romance scams.

Last year, North Dakotans lost more than $300,000 to dating and love-related scams. Con artists will go to great lengths to get your money and personal information.

With Valentine’s Day coming up this weekend, officials are urging people to look for red flags and verify identity when trying to find their perfect match.

“We need to be aware that the increase in online dating sites and apps have made romance scams much easier for these perpetrators. Romance scams are just an absolute recipe for financial disaster and even great personal disappointment,” said Parrell Grossman, with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

Anyone who feels they’ve fallen victim to one of these tricksters should reach out to local authorities, and talk to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

