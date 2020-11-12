Silver Alert canceled, missing Dickinson man found in Cass County

11/12/20, 3:43 p.m.

The Dickinson Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert for a missing Dickinson man. Raymond Payne was located safely in Cass County.

11/12/20, 1:43 p.m.

The Dickinson Police Department needs your help in locating a missing Dickinson man.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Raymond Payne. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 220 pounds and is balding with grey hair and has hazel eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at his residence in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 white Dodge Caravan, with license plate 254ABK.

Payne was last seen wearing blue flannel, white undershirt and jeans.

He has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-

456-7759.

You can get more information at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.