You may have heard about NFTs, they stand for Non Fungible Tokens. They are a certificate of authentification for any digital assets you own, and experts say they will be a building block to the emerging digital landscapes that society is moving closer to taking on.

There’s a lot of money to be made in NFTs, but scammers are taking advantage.. and stealing millions.

Just two weeks ago, a phishing scam stole more than a million dollars worth of NFTs. Thomas Bayles of Iron Vault LP, a firm that invests in NFT projects and helps brands get their NFT projects out to the masses, tells KX that NFT scams are very common.

What is happening is scammers are mimicking NFT projects and sending direct messages to people looking to start NFT projects. The messages have links, and once someone clicks on the link, the scammer can literally take control of their computer, and drain the victim’s digital wallet of their NFTs and bitcoin.

Bayles says the number one way to protect your digital assets is to get a ledger hardware wallet

A ledger hardware wallet is a piece of physical hardware..it’s like a key that you plug into your computer.. and before you can sell, transfer, or buy NFTs or cryptocurrency, you have to manually enter a six to nine-digit passcode.

“Your typically the only person that knows this code, unless you give it out to family members, so that’s the number one safeguard against it being any kind of malicious attack, essentially. Because someone just can’t hack your computer and then sell and NFT or liquidate your wallet, they would have to physically have this ledger and this key, in order to move any assets out of your wallet,” said Iron Vault LP Managing Director Thomas Bayles.

Bayles recommends two types of ledger hardware wallets:

Trezor Hardware Wallets & Ledger Hardware Wallet.