B-52H from MAFB honors frontline workers with fly over

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

One of the biggest aircraft in the Air Force took to the skies today, showing appreciation for frontline workers

A B-52 bomber took off from Minot Air Force Base and made its way to Bismarck.
People packed the parking lots around CHI St. Alexius, Sanford and Mid Dakota as the bomber flew overhead. Nurses and doctors came outside to take in the incredible sight.

It was really special to see the Air Force do something like that for us,” said RN Skyler Patterson.
“I think we all just really appreciate all the nice gestures that everybody has kind of been doing for health care. Kind of makes us feel a little, more appreciated than normal,” said RN Amber Decoteau.

From Bismarck the bomber headed east to Fargo and Grand Forks and then back west, flying over Minot before heading back to the base.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

