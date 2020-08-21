Back to school bringing new responsibilities to custodians

Jaden Radcliffe helps keep Shiloh Christian school running, literally.

“I am the director of building and grounds,” Radcliffe said. “I also coach a few sports here, helping teachers, cleaning, lunches is the big one.”

As cross-country coach and custodian, Radcliffe spends time cleaning and interacting with students, which both look different this year.

“We’ve put up quite a few hand sanitizers not only in classrooms but outside of classrooms,” Radcliffe said.

Although the pandemic poses new challenges for schools, Shiloh has made several changes for student safety — like adding more hand sanitizer dispensers.

“Actually that was my entire day yesterday, I think I put up 18 of them,” Radcliffe said.

Lunches in classrooms, spread out seating, and open doors to reduce door-handle contact are also new. Plus, a weekly cleaning service that sprays disinfectant throughout the building.

“In here our teacher got pretty creative and was on the floor with a tape measure, marking out where the chairs will sit every day,” Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe says, so far, the kids have gone along with the changes.

“Yeah, teachers are, to be honest, forcing it. They’re standing right by them with the hand sanitizer and helping them do it.”

When asked if he was worried about getting coronavirus, considering his role in the school?

“Yes and no,” Radcliffe said. “I do have asthma, things like that with respiratory issues do concern me, but at the same time, I’m fairly smart about it. I use the disinfectant when cleaning so I imagine that’s keeping me safe.”

Superintendent Todd Benson says things look different, but he’s glad to see students back in class.

“Our kids want to get back into it,” Benson said. “Activities are very important as part of a kids education so we’re all working together, to try to make this happen.”

School started at Shiloh on Thursday, along with Mandan Public Schools.