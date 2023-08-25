MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Change is happening now, and right now, most schools are back in the classroom.

Building up a routine looks different for each family, but the purpose is the same whether you live in a rural or urban community.

For children going back to school, time management is key to figure out what routine works for you.

What works for one kid may not work for another.

Kids in rural communities are tasked with balancing their work on the farm with their homework.

Make sure your family remains organized, like prepare your meals ahead of time and make sure your school clothes are out and ready.

Electronics and blue-light devices should not be used during bedtime, and after school, some kids may need to unwind with a break before homework.

“Routines offer a sense of safety for kids and even for adults. It is like, if I have some control over my world, if I feel like what is going to be happening today, I am going to feel more successful,” said Holly Arnold, a Parent Educator at NDSU Extension Ward County.

Also, to get the most out of your child’s schooling, she says it’s important to talk with the teacher.

