Background Check Changes In Effect For Child Care Providers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — Those in the childcare industry need to be aware of an import deadline that just expired.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services said a waiver providing temporary relief to childcare providers has now expired.

The waiver delayed when childcare centers need to implement the process requiring fingerprint-based background checks before new employees can start work.

But that waiver ended Monday, meaning all new applicants must go through the fingerprinting process.

“For provisional employment, in order for someone to begin working, they have to have received a satisfactory result on either the FBI or the state repository fingerprint-based background check. They can then begin working under direct supervision at that time and then begin working unsupervised if we receive satisfactory results on the rest of the background check components,” said Amanda Carlson, early childhood services administrator for the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

She said those who applied on Monday don’t need to worry, they’ll still be covered under the waiver.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Winter Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Clothing"

Background Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Background Check"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

911

Thumbnail for the video titled "911"

Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana"

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

NDDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT"

Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2"

Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast"

Craft Beer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Craft Beer"

Junior Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Achievement"

High School Volleyball Oct. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 1"

Century vs Minot girls swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Minot girls swimming"

Vintage Tractors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vintage Tractors"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss