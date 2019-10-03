Background Check Changes In Effect For Child Care Providers

BISMARCK — Those in the childcare industry need to be aware of an import deadline that just expired.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services said a waiver providing temporary relief to childcare providers has now expired.

The waiver delayed when childcare centers need to implement the process requiring fingerprint-based background checks before new employees can start work.

But that waiver ended Monday, meaning all new applicants must go through the fingerprinting process.

“For provisional employment, in order for someone to begin working, they have to have received a satisfactory result on either the FBI or the state repository fingerprint-based background check. They can then begin working under direct supervision at that time and then begin working unsupervised if we receive satisfactory results on the rest of the background check components,” said Amanda Carlson, early childhood services administrator for the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

She said those who applied on Monday don’t need to worry, they’ll still be covered under the waiver.