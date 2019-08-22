Backyard BBQ August 21st Weather Forecast

We’ll see one more day of sunshine tomorrow before the next system arrives tomorrow night. Winds will also pick up significantly by the afternoon, especially across our western counties. Look for rain to overspread the state through Friday morning with potentially more thunderstorm development across central North Dakota Friday afternoon. Another wave of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday, and rain chances will continue through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures look to remain below average through the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder