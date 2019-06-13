Backyard BBQ June 12th Weather Forecast

A few showers may linger this evening with mild temperatures overnight. We’ll see highs push into the 70s and 80s tomorrow as a warm front approaches. There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm across our northeastern viewing area, but more widespread thunderstorms are expected Friday as a surface low and attendant cold front push through. Some of the storms may become strong and reach severe levels. Rain looks like a good bet with cooler temperatures behind the front. Active weather remains through the weekend into next week, with rain chances every day, particularly Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder