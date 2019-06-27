Backyard BBQ June 26th Weather Forecast

A few storms may roll across southwest and south central North Dakota tonight, with strong winds possible. Tomorrow temperatures will reach the 80s, with humidity increasing. More storms will form in eastern Montana tomorrow afternoon. These storms have the potential to reach severe levels, and likely will congeal into a large complex as they move east. This complex will move into northwestern North Dakota late tomorrow night into the early Friday morning hours. With the amount of moisture in the air, it’s possible that storms will maintain their strength as they move across the state overnight into Friday. Heat and humidity will continue to build to end the week, with the hottest day looking to be Saturday. Additional thunderstorm development, including the potential for severe weather, will be possible Friday night and again Sunday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder