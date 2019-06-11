Bakken BBQ has raised over $300,000 for charity since 2013

The 7th annual Bakken BBQ is taking place in Dickinson on the 14th this month. It’s a way to bring the community together for a family friendly fundraising event.



There will be a cook off competition, music, a live auction, kids games, and prizes.



It is a fundraising event for Make- A -Wish North Dakota. Since 2013 this BBQ has raised over $300,000 for Relay for Life and Make-A-Wish.

The founders, Jackie Schmidt and Tiffany Steiner, had no idea the event would grow to the size it has. Astonished by the continued growth each year, they reached out to individuals in the community to join the Bakken BBQ committee. The committee has 15 incredible members who dedicate their time and energy in planning the event.



“The Bakken BBQ is successful because of the committee, sponsorships, donations and donated services, volunteers, Make-A-Wish North Dakota, and the community,” said one committee member.





For more information head to their Facebook page here.