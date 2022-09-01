NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The NDSU Extension center is prepping farmers and ranchers in case of an emergency.

There are many different balers, but the most common in the field are round balers. The job of the baler is to pick up a row of hay, straw, or whatever type of product the user is choosing to wrap.

Experts say the most common cause of baler fires is loose or worn-out roller bearings.

“Do you see some twine our net wrapped that may be wrapped around the rollers. If you do, it’s probably a good opportunity to take that material off because again, if you do have a roller bearing that may go out, that plastic net wrap or twine, or whatever product you use, that’s going to be a fuel source for a fire to start,” said North Dakota State University Extension Farm and Ranch Safety Program Coordinator, Angie Johnson.

So, what’s a producer to do?

“When a roller bearing gives out, you may not know, you may not know right away unless you’re monitoring the temperature of that baring and so I really recommend growers to purchase an inferred height thermometer,” added Johnson.

Johnson says that’s not all, be sure to always let someone know where you’ll be, have your phone fully charged, and a fire extinguisher handy so that you are always prepared, while also preventing a fire before it’s too late.

“If you get yourself in a situation where your baler is starting, it’s on fire or is in that process of it, you have the opportunity to dial 911,” said Johnson.

Experts say unfortunately they are expecting a few baler fires in the coming weeks.

For more information on baler fires visit the NDSU Agriculture website.