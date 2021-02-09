The Bank of North Dakota is the only bank of its kind in the country.

Some have been asking, can you open a checking or savings account there?

The short answer is –no.

Not at this time.

Since March of last year, BND chose to implement a new policy, restricting access to these services, and their facility, except for existing customers.



Janel Schmitz, Communications Manager for the bank, says the decision was made to limit face-to-face interactions, and isn’t something to worry about.

“There’s no concerns on whether BND is strong or not.

Not taking new customers for checking and savings was only about the health and safety of the employees and the customer base, and that is all,” said Schmitz.

The Bank of North Dakota currently serves about 500 households when it comes to checking and savings accounts.



Without the proper software, and in order to comply with the U.S. Patriot Act’s Customer Identification Program, Schmitz says BND officials did not feel they could offer those services virtually.

“One, that would make us competitive with local financial institutions. And for the numbers of people. It’s not an affordable thing for us to even pay for the software to allow for that to happen, so no we don’t open accounts online,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz says BND had no intention of growing their checking and savings account numbers, but they do plan to allow new customers to open checking and savings accounts, starting next Tuesday.