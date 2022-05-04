The Century Patriots are hoping to stay consistent this season and it starts with the offense.

There’s a lot of confidence when it comes to putting the bat to the ball when it comes to the Patriots, a team that’s scored seven-plus runs in six of their eight games this season, and it all starts with contact.

“Our lineup, I feel like everybody can put the ball in play,” says senior Seth Dietz. “Even if it’s just the short grounder to bring in a run or a fly ball to bring in a run, everybody can do it in our lineup.”

“We don’t want to give at-bats away,” says head coach Kent Schweigert. “Swinging at poor pitches and that so we really talk hard about what’s a hittable ball and what’s not a hittable ball. A lot of pitchers like to pitch away from you so we work pretty hard on taking the ball to the opposite field.”