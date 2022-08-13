The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging teams, coaches, parents, and fans heading to town for the Babe Ruth World Series to show their support to local businesses.

Shop owners in Williston of all sorts — from restaurants to game shops to salons — are offering their wares to many more people than usual, and the Chamber of Commerce is here to help with that. With handy QR codes and links on their Facebook page, visitors can access a directory featuring the best local businesses in the area.

In addition to promoting local shop owners, the Chamber is also offering a contest for anyone to win a $50 Visa gift card simply by enjoying the city. In order to be entered into the competition, interested fans must follow a very specific set of steps to be eligible for a shot at the gift card. Here are the rules of the game:

1: A participant must take photos of themselves in front of all ten windows that welcome a team to town. The businesses in question in the Williston area are as follows:

Mega Latte Coffee

Fresh Palate

Glo Tannings Williston

Clark + Associates, PC

American State Bank and Trust

RTS Oil

Winston Village Mobile Home

Jason’s Barber

Williston Service Drug Pharmacy

Exhale Yoga Williston

2: The participant needs to tag the businesses in their posts, along with the Chamber of Commerce, Williston CVB, Williston Downtowners Association, and the Babe Ruth League.

3: The hashtag #ChampionofWillistonND must be used in all posts.

Once all ten posts are complete, your entry into the contest will be processed. You can also get a bonus entry by continuing the posting spree at the two extra locations in Williston sporting the Babe Ruth World Series logo (Williston Arc and Rec and 3 Amigos Grill).

A full list of businesses that are participating in the deal program can be found on the website of the Williston Chamber of Commerce.