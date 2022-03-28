The Legacy Sabers return to the diamond as the defending WDA Tournament champs, but after a disappointing exit at state, the team is looking for new contributors for the upcoming year.

There will be the familiar faces from last season, but head coach Eddie Streeter sees an opportunity to try some guys out at different positions, hoping that he can have some options by the time May rolls around.

“I mean you get to call it hope or take some chances with risk,” says Streeter. “If they make a mistake, who cares. You’re not asking them to be mistake-free. You’re just asking them to have them give their best effort in that spot. I think we have a bunch of guys who are open-minded enough to want to do that.”

“I think that kind of brings the atmosphere of work hard,” says senior Isaac Pegors. “Because you don’t know where you’re going to be. You always have that guy hunting for your spot. So I think it just brings a hard work ethic.”