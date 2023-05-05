Entering Friday, the WDA had six teams all within two games of the win column, including Mandan and Minot, who squared off for a key doubleheader.
WDA Baseball Scores:
|Legacy Sabers
|5
|Bismarck Demons
|2
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|4
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|0
|Minot Majettes
|1
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|8
|Minot Majettes
|4
|Final
|Century Patriots
|7
|St. Mary’s Saints
|4
|Final
|Century Patriots
|16
|St. Mary’s Saints
|0
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|15
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|8
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Final