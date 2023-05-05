Entering Friday, the WDA had six teams all within two games of the win column, including Mandan and Minot, who squared off for a key doubleheader.

WDA Baseball Scores:

Legacy Sabers5Bismarck Demons2Final
Legacy Sabers4Bismarck Demons3Final
Mandan Braves0Minot Majettes1Final
Mandan Braves8Minot Majettes4Final
Century Patriots7St. Mary’s Saints4Final
Century Patriots16St. Mary’s Saints0Final
Jamestown Blue Jays15Watford City Wolves0Final
Jamestown Blue Jays8Watford City Wolves3Final