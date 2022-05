The Minot Magicians were back at home for the first time since the beginning of April. Maji looking to get back in the win column hosting Mandan after splitting games with Bismarck.

Baseball Scores:

Mandan 6, Minot 0 (Game 1)

Mandan 4, Minot 7 (Game 2)

Hazen 3, Shiloh Christian 1 (Game 1)

Hazen 0, Shiloh Christian 7 (Game 2)

Softball Scores:

Williston 4, Mandan 10 (Game 1)

Williston 11, Mandan 16 (Game 2)