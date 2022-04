Easter bunny back in Bismarck after 2 years

SCHEELS hosting event for all ages

MPL prepares for National Library Week

U Drive. U Text. U Pay. picking up in April

Keegan to visit Sesame Place in PA, thanks to Make-A-Wish

Employers finding difficulty hiring, retaining workers …

Sickies and Shiner team up to Toast Our Troops

Veteran auctioneer shares his love for the job

Family-oriented fun coming to Mohall

United Way luncheon celebrates donors, volunteers …

Flock of electric scooters nests in Bismarck, more …