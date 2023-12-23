After a trip to the region tournament last season, Nedrose has built on that success with an 8-0 start to the 2023 campaign.

The Cardinals have gotten most of these wins in convincing fashion with seven wins coming by double digits.

Leading the scoring are four upperclassmen that all averaged at least 10 points per game last season.

“It’s nice, we have strong guard game and a strong post game, so whatever their defense throws at us, if it’s a tough post defense, our guards can pick up and score on that and vice versa,” Senior Forward Kaydee Boyce said.

“I think our hard work, our off season work is really proving that we’re a good team, and that’s why we’re a good team and we’re all just working really hard,” Junior Forward Lilly Nelson said.