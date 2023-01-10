On a busy night of basketball, the schedule was headlined by a top-five regional clash between the Garrison Troopers and the Central McLean Cougars.

Class B Basketball Scores:

Girls: #9 Garrison 58 #4 Central McLean 49 Final Girls: #6 Shiloh Christian 80 Flasher 54 Final Girls: RV Bowman County 57 Harding County, SD 50 Final Boys: Max 40 Wilton-Wing 85 Final Boys: Velva 46 #4 Bishop Ryan 65 Final Boys: New Salem-Almont 51 RV Standing Rock 62 Final Boys: TGU 35 RV Des Lacs-Burlington 72 Final Boys: RV Glen Ullin-Hebron 67 Heart River 61 Final Boys: Lemmon, SD 20 RV Bowman County 57 Final

At the Class A level, the Mandan Braves put their undefeated record on the line when they hosted Jamestown.

WDA Basketball Scores: