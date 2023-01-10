On a busy night of basketball, the schedule was headlined by a top-five regional clash between the Garrison Troopers and the Central McLean Cougars.

Class B Basketball Scores:

Girls:#9 Garrison58#4 Central McLean49Final
Girls:#6 Shiloh Christian80Flasher54Final
Girls:RV Bowman County57Harding County, SD50Final
Boys:Max40Wilton-Wing85Final
Boys:Velva46#4 Bishop Ryan65Final
Boys:New Salem-Almont51RV Standing Rock62Final
Boys:TGU35RV Des Lacs-Burlington72Final
Boys:RV Glen Ullin-Hebron67Heart River61Final
Boys:Lemmon, SD20RV Bowman County57Final

At the Class A level, the Mandan Braves put their undefeated record on the line when they hosted Jamestown.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:#2 Mandan Braves64Jamestown Blue Jays59Final
Girls:Mandan Braves59Jamestown Blue Jays72Final
Boys:Williston Coyotes44#1 Century Patriots84Final
Girls:Williston Coyotes42#1 Century Patriots82Final
Boys:Turtle Mountain Braves69#3 Minot Magicians91Final
Girls#2 Minot Majettes105Turtle Mountain Braves51Final
Boys:Dickinson Midgets82St. Mary’s Saints71Final
Girls:Dickinson Midgets43St. Mary’s Saints61Final