On a busy night of basketball, the schedule was headlined by a top-five regional clash between the Garrison Troopers and the Central McLean Cougars.
Class B Basketball Scores:
|Girls:
|#9 Garrison
|58
|#4 Central McLean
|49
|Final
|Girls:
|#6 Shiloh Christian
|80
|Flasher
|54
|Final
|Girls:
|RV Bowman County
|57
|Harding County, SD
|50
|Final
|Boys:
|Max
|40
|Wilton-Wing
|85
|Final
|Boys:
|Velva
|46
|#4 Bishop Ryan
|65
|Final
|Boys:
|New Salem-Almont
|51
|RV Standing Rock
|62
|Final
|Boys:
|TGU
|35
|RV Des Lacs-Burlington
|72
|Final
|Boys:
|RV Glen Ullin-Hebron
|67
|Heart River
|61
|Final
|Boys:
|Lemmon, SD
|20
|RV Bowman County
|57
|Final
At the Class A level, the Mandan Braves put their undefeated record on the line when they hosted Jamestown.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|#2 Mandan Braves
|64
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|59
|Final
|Girls:
|Mandan Braves
|59
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|72
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|44
|#1 Century Patriots
|84
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|42
|#1 Century Patriots
|82
|Final
|Boys:
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|69
|#3 Minot Magicians
|91
|Final
|Girls
|#2 Minot Majettes
|105
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|51
|Final
|Boys:
|Dickinson Midgets
|82
|St. Mary’s Saints
|71
|Final
|Girls:
|Dickinson Midgets
|43
|St. Mary’s Saints
|61
|Final