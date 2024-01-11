WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Team Fire vs. Team Law in the 2nd annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The Williston Police Department will be taking on the Williston Fire Department for the 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on February 5th and 6th. The Williston Police Department and Williston Fire Department are teaming up with Vitalant to host a friendly competition to help raise awareness for critically low blood supplies within North Dakota.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will take place at the New Armory on February 5th and 6th from noon to 6:00 p.m. both days. The Williston Police Department and the Williston Fire Department will compete in a tug of war competition and a hot dog eating contest during the event.

The blood drive is open to everyone.

The Vitalant team has the capability of taking up to 150 donors each day of the blood drive. Each donor will receive one vote toward Team Law or Team Fire. The winner of the competition will receive the traveling trophy to display at their agency and bragging rights until the next Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. The Williston Police Department is the current holder of the trophy.

To schedule an appointment for the event, call 701-720-5909 or you can go online here. When registering, be sure to select one of the above dates to participate in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. Walk-ins are also welcome. Each donor will receive a free Battle of the Badges t-shirt while supplies last