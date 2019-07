BB: 14-year-old gym has new ownership

In this week’s business beat, a 14-year-old gym is under new ownership after an unfortunate accident.

Ask Fitness in Minot was opened by the Lundeens in 2005. In 2015, Devon Wold took over ownership. After he passed away earlier this year, the Lundeens took back ownership.



It offers a variety of equipment and services for everybody.

“It’s a great versatile gym. We have a lot of experienced lifters, new lifters. And we offer a lot of cool stuff like kinetics and personal training. We stay pretty busy, that’s for sure,” said Callie Smith, gym manager.

It’s located at 3516 North Broadway.