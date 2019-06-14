BB: Brite-Way Window Cleaning

In this week’s business beat, a window cleaning company gets a new location after 14 years.

Brite-Way window cleaning in Minot has moved to a more central location. Brite-way has been open for 43 years. This move gives the business more room to grow.

“We didn’t have an office up there just the guys would come and go for work. And so, this is an opportunity now to move the office here and give people a chance to actually come in and make appointments or pay bills if they want to,” said employee Danielle Morrison.

It’s now located at 1518 S Broadway.