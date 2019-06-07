BB: Livestock grocery store reopens

In this week’s business beat, a grocery store for the livestock community has re-opened in Minot.

High Plains Feed and Seed opened in March.

It used to be North Central Feed and Seed, but the store closed in January after 18 years.

The store carries products for cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and even dogs.

You can buy items by the pound or in bulk.

“We have a lot of people, especially a lot of gals come in during their lunch break. They’ll come in, by the time they tell us at the counter what they want and it’s paid for, they can walk out the door and the product is already loaded,” said owner Daryl Becker.

“Customer service I guess is a huge part of it here,” he added.

The store is located at 2721 4th avenue SE in Minot.

It’s open Monday through Friday 8-5:30 and by appointment on Saturday.