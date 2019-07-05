BB: New Town has a new pizza shop

In this week’s business beat New Town is cooking up something good…

Pizza Pie on the Fly recently opened up on June 11th. The shop specializes in carry-out and delivery. There is also another location in Watford City.

And here’s a crazy fun-fact for everyone, the owner says they make their ranch in store and go through almost 10 gallons a day.

“I’ve wanted to come to New Town for a couple of years and this location became available. We found it and I was really happy it opened here. It’s busy just like Watford, there’s a lot of oil field traffic here,” said Ryan Seigfreid, owner.

You can catch Pizza Pie on the Fly at 221 Main St. Suite 101-A.