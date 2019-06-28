BB: Pearl’s Pet Parlor has new location

In this week’s business beat, a dog groomer has a new location after eight years.

Pearl’s Pet Parlor was located in the owner’s home just south of Minot. Owner Bethany McCall saw a for rent sign on a building in town and decided to move her shop here, to 2808 South Broadway.

“I love spending time with all the dogs. I can’t see myself doing anything else. I feel like I have the best job in the world,” said Bethany McCall, owner.

McCall tells us Pearl’s Pet Parlor was named after her longtime canine companion.