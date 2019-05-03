Be Smart With It Comes To Driving And Flooding

Bismarck – Tornadoes or Hurricanes…most people believe those two weather events kill the most people every year across the globe.

But did you know it’s actually flooding and flash flooding that claims the most lives?

We’ve all been there…stuck in our car during a severe thunderstorm…you can only see a few feet in front of you because it’s raining so hard.

Suddenly you see the road ahead is under water…but you’re already late to your appointment and think it’s not that deep, I’ll be fine.

That’s a decision that not only is the wrong one but one that could very well cost you your life.

According to the National Weather Service — floods kill more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes or lightning.

But most people don’t take flooding seriously, especially if they are in a car or big SUV…the logic is the car weighs so much it should be able to power through the flood waters.

Unfortunately, that logic claims the lives of hundreds of drivers every year, a third of all flood-related deaths happen in vehicles.

In fact, it only takes 12 inches of water to float a car and two feet of water can pick up and carry most suvs and cars.

“It’s very easy to underestimate how much water is actually on that roadway that you’re trying to drive across. So what might look like a big puddle, might be several inches deep or maybe even several feet deep”. Said Meteorologist Tyler Kranz WIth The National Weather Service.

Driving through flood waters is also dangerous. Your car’s electrical system can short out causing potential problems like your vehicle’s airbags going off.

The Weather Service says you should never drive through a flooded road, no matter how shallow you think it might be…and underestimating that depth could sweep your car away.

“So it is very dangerous, especially if your car is very low to the ground, less than a foot of water, just several inches can actually do some damage.” Said Kranz

Lastly, if you come across a barricaded road …don’t ever drive around it.

So remember…Turn Around…Don’t Drown

You should also never try to walk through floodwaters as just 6 inches of rushing water has enough force behind it to sweep you off your feet.