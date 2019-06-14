Be sure to bring extra napkins to rib fest this weekend!

It’s that time of year again, make sure you grab plenty of napkins and maybe even a bib because rib fest is back in Minot this weekend.

And, there’s a little something for everyone. They have bouncy houses, live bands, a monster truck show, and of course, the ribs!

Blazing Bronco, one of the vendors, thinks they have the tastiest ribs that set them apart from the rest.

“Ribs, and our sauce. We’ve tweaked it over the years and we got down to, last year out of 14 shows we took 12 first places and two second places, so that’s pretty good,” said Roy Pannent, Blazing Bronco.

It will cost you five dollars at the gate and runs through Sunday.