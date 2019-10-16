Bearscat Bakehouse donating to breast cancer with pink sprinkle donut

Satisfy your sweet tooth and donate to breast cancer all in one at Bearscat Bakehouse when you buy a pink sprinkle donut.

For every $1.50 purchase of a pink sprinkle donut, $1 will be donated to Pink It Forward, which is a nonprofit that provides hope and empowerment by enriching the lives of all those affected by breast cancer.

The fundraiser runs until Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Bismarck, Mandan, downtown Minot and Minot AFB locations, according to Cristina Ridl.

Here are the hours of each store:

Bismarck — M-F: 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sat: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mandan — Tu-Sat: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Minot — M-Sat: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.