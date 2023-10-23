NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) –A rockin’ show took place in North Dakota this week, and we’re not talking music!

The 49th Annual Central Dakota Gem & Mineral Society Rock Show was held Friday and Saturday at the Bismarck Eagles.

Free and open to the public, the show was a delight for rock and gem enthusiasts.

The annual event draws crowds from around the area as well as the state and beyond.

“The Central Dakota Gem and Mineral Society has been in existence since 1966. Initially, they were a part of the efforts to get our state fossil, Teredo Petrified Wood, through the legislature and organized a bunch of rockhounds. We do field trips looking for pinecones and Knife River flint. We have monthly events at the library, where our meetings are held, in the downstairs. And you can come and learn about rock tumbling, and how to do wire wrapping, how to identify fossils, and bring in a lot of rocks to show and tell,” said Susan Gerenz, Member of the Central Dakota Gem & Mineral Society.

