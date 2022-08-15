NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The founder of North Dakota’s ultra-conservative Bastiat Caucus, Representative Rick Becker, plans to run for the U.S. Senate as an Independent candidate.

Becker says he will circulate a petition to gather the 1,000 signatures needed to place his name on the November ballot.

He will be running against Democrat Katrina Christiansen and incumbent Republican John Hoeven.

Becker narrowly lost to Hoeven in his bid for the state Republican Party endorsement for U.S. Senate at the statewide ND-GOP convention in April.

He says the growing frustration he hears from the electorate over Washington D.C. politics is driving his decision.

Becker says John Hoeven’s support of President Joe Biden’s $550 billion infrastructure plan makes him complicit in the problem of inflation.

“What we are looking at is the potential of sending him back to Washington to continue doing what he was doing, which is what got us into the predicament we now have, and that’s just an untenable position. So, my view is the voters need another option. They need something beyond a big-spending Democrat and a big spending-Republican,” said Becker.

Becker is the second high-profile candidate, after Cara Mund, to jump into a congressional race as an Independent.

A July Gallup poll shows that more Americans identify as Independent rather than Republican or Democrat.