Help is now available for farmers and ranchers and many others in the ag industry, impacted by several recent disasters.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division will be offering a series of webinars, with the next one coming up Thursday, July 7th.

In these webinars, the department is teaching people how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health condition, as well as where people can turn for help.

“An unexpected natural disaster can cause a great deal of stress for people and for spiritual leaders, workplace managers, and others who strive to support them,” said Assistant Division Director Laura Anderson in a press release. “These webinars will provide helpful information and support so people can learn how to recognize signs and symptoms of a behavioral health condition and where to go to get help.”

During the first lesson, the discussion will solely be on the state’s stressed producers — but additional webinars are scheduled throughout September which will cover topics like suicide prevention in ag. The webinars are free and open to the public, although pre-registration is required.

To learn more about the webinars, or to pre-register, visit the Behavioral Health Division’s website.

If any North Dakotan is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, at any time, call 211 immediately for help, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week… including weekends and holidays.