Belfied Police K9 passed away

The Belfield Police Department announced on Facebook the passing of their K9 officer Zeus.

A lump was found on Zeus’ neck which was believed to be an upper respiratory infection but after two weeks of antibiotics, the lump had grown.

After an aspirate of the lump was taken, it was confirmed to be metastatic non-pigmented melanoma that was metastasizing.

The BPD said due to Zeus’s “demeanor, lethargy, labored breathing and loss of strength,” Chief Byrne and Zeus’s medical team had to make the decision to euthanize Zeus.

“Thanks to all who loved and supported K9 Zeus through his years of service with the Belfield Police Department,” the post said.

More information and a remembrance of our Zeus will follow, they said.

