Bench Kirk Cousins campaign begins in Bismarck

The Vikings currently sit at 1-5, last in the NFC North, and some fans are hoping for a change.

So much so, they’re putting up yard signs. Yesterday, Minnesota played the winless Atlanta Falcons, making the now 1 and 5 Falcons look like a playoff contender. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw 3 interceptions in the first half, which sparked a new “Bench Kirk Cousins” campaign, here in Bismarck.

“I’ve been driving around and saw a couple of kind of funny political signs you know dogs 20-20 because people are terrible. I went on Vista Print and ordered me a bench Kirk Cousins sign because it’s something that I can actually get behind this year. It’s a not looking great, hopefully we can get a high draft pick. I know my boy Trevor Lawrence down at Clemson you’d look really good in purple buddy,” said frustrated Vikings fan Alex Droske.

Cousins even acknowledged his poor play, himself, after yesterday’s game saying if his interceptions keep up, he knows he won’t finish the season as the starter.