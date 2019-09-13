Berry Acres opening day tomorrow

It’s not quite pumpkin spice season just yet…but the pumpkin patch is opening tomorrow, and there’s new Fall actives for the family to enjoy.

Each year, thousands of people visit Minot’s Berry Acres to get the full Autumn experience. Whether it’s picking out your first pumpkin or playing a round of mini-golf, there’s something for everyone.

“The really young kids love the corn box that’s filled with corn to play in. The middle-aged kids like the paintable wagon and driving around shooting at target and other kids like shooting the cannons. The adults like watching the big trebuchet, the pumpkin launchers, stuff like that,” said Owner of Berry Acres Calvin Berry.

If you have been to Berry Acres in the past, this year will be a bit different with the additions of a new air-compressed golf ball shoot and multiple types of fall-time crops.

“This year we do have some new ones. There’s a new yellow pumpkin out this year. There’s a new white pumpkin with warts on it. There’s some different squash that we haven’t grown in awhile. We do roughly about 50,000 of that nice sized carving pumpkin. We have all the different gourds, squash, fall decorations, corn stalks, straw bales,” said Berry.

A fan favorite is the ever changing corn maze. Each year a new company sponsors the fields and a new design emerges from the maze.

“It’s an 8-acre corn maze that’s taller than most years in the past with the rain so even those tall guys can’t see across and cheat. This year, as far as difficulty, it’s tough. It’s challenging,” said Berry.

Along with the change in the corn maze design, the theme of the park changes every year as well. This year, the theme is Aladdin.

“The kids really like coming out and seeing a huge larger than life cartoon character painted on the straw bails. My wife does all the painting. It takes her about a week just to get all the painting done,” said Berry.

And ideas and preparations for next year are already in motion.

“We start planning right away whether it’s new activities for the kids to do or working on the corn maze for the next year, getting seeds ordered and making sure everything is ready to go in the ground June 1. Then start all over again,” said Berry.

Berry Acres will officially be open tomorrow at 11 a.m.