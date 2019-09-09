Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch opening day Saturday

It’s pumpkin-pickin’ time in the Midwest, and Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch announced its opening day as this Saturday, Sept. 14 in Minot.

Admission is $7 per person, children three and under are free and groups with 10 or more people are $5 per person.

Along with picking pumpkins, Berry Acres will have a train ride, hay ride, petting zoo, mini golf, paintball wagon, pumpkin cannons, fishing pond, laser tag and chipping golf. Check out their Facebook page to see the exact times for each event.

General hours are:

Monday through Friday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

