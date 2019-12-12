Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Students from Berthold Elementary spent their morning at the Dakota Square Mall shopping for the Berthold Police Department’s Holiday Drive.

This is the 20th year the school has charity shopped instead of doing classroom gift exchanges.

First, second, third and sixth graders picked out toys and winter clothes. The items will go to kids in need in the community, and these students seem to know the importance of giving back.

“It’s amazing, like, other kids get something for Christmas,” said second-grader Cheyann Pond. “Most kids don’t get anything for Christmas, so that’s awesome that they get some toys for Christmas.”

“When I used to go shopping, it was more of like a game to me,” said sixth-grader Shayne Simons. “But now that I’m older, I really understand the meaning of why we’re doing this.”

The fourth and fifth graders made blankets for kids at Trinity hospital. The toys, clothes and blankets will be given to Officer Al Schmidt at an assembly tomorrow.