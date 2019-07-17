Bessy’s Best announces the end of an era

Bessy’s Best will make its last delivery of Milk Monday.

The Goetz family says they have grateful hearts but announced today their semi-retirement.

According to the company’s social media manager, the family is declining interviews because they are unsure of the direction they’re going to take next.

But, according to the company’s Facebook post, Monday will be the last day they deliver to any stores in Bismarck and throughout the land.

They are also thanking all who have supported them over the years.

However, they say stay tuned as its farm store will still be open to serve all of your Bessy’s Best cravings and needs.