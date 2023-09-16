BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — In 2022, nearly 65,000 consumers were swindled out of more than $228 million dollars in gift card scams, that’s according to the Federal Trade Commission.

And right now, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is sending out a reminder via Facebook to be aware of gift card scams here in North Dakota.

The Sheriff’s Department says to never send anyone gift card information over the phone.

Victims will be instructed to buy gift cards then provide the gift card identifying numbers to the scammer.

If you ever receive an unsolicited email, text or call from someone you are not expecting, please hang up.