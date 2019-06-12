Bicycle Event Planned For Share The Road Safety Week

It’s Share The Road Safety Week in North Dakota and you’re invited to a special event happening at the State Capitol.

The North Dakota Active Transportation Alliance is hosting a free bicycle ride Wednesday evening to spread the word about safety for not just those on Bicycles, but those on scooters, skates and other non-motorized forms of Transportation.

It’s all part of the DOT’s Vision Zero program to reduce fatalities on North Dakota roads.

We talked with a member of the Transportation Alliance about what those, participating in the bike ride, can expect…

“The bike ride will go from the state library and head towards Divide Avenue around on some trails, back through downtown, we’ll see what the Main Street of Bismarck is doing these days, and come back to the Capitol, a short 45 minute ride”, said Allen Thompson a local Bicycle Activist.

Those planning on participating in the bike ride will be required to wear a helmet.

Wednesday evening’s festivities get underway at 6 pm at the Memorial Library.