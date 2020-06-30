A bicycle “cult” is holding summer race-series to combat COVID-19 stress

There's a cult in Bismarck-Mandan that is on the rise but don't worry, they just want to stoke the fires of a hot cycling scene. It's the Burleigh County Bicycle Cult, often referred to as BCBC.

WEB EXTRA: This ‘cult’ will have you spinning your wheels

KX News caught up with BCBC on a particularly nice evening, on one of the most challenging courses in the area.

Burleigh County Bicycle Cult Summer Series uses every single track trail throughout the Bismarck-Mandan area.


The races started in 2011 with just a handful of riders, but in nine short years, it’s grown to up to 80 riders per race.


“Low pressure. It’s a free event. So, you know cycling is kind of an expensive sport anyway so we like to keep the cost low just to get everybody involved,” explained BCBC co-founder Ian Easton.


The turnout was good on the evening of Tuesday, June 23rd. Thirteen-year-old Hatley Hetlevend has been racing in BCBC for three years.

“It’s really nice to be able to hang out with people and being able to ride with people especially in these hard times just getting with friends and having some fun time together,” explained Hetlevend.


The course that night was Pioneer Park, utilizing winding and technical single track trails on the hills of the Missouri River in Bismarck.


“I’m really excited because I get to ride with my dad tonight,” said Hetleved.

Allie Hanson volunteers for BCBC doing regestration, lap counting, and places.

“It’s a lot of fun. My husband races so I just come out and watch him, and help out,” said Hanson.


For Hanson it’s about being a part of the Burleigh County Bicycle Cult family.

“I have gained so many friends from here. I never knew any of them before I came here, and now I can tell you everyone’s names and when they come by,” said Hanson.

Ian Easton / BCBC Co-Founder
“Basically if somebody wants to race, grab your bike, show up. We’ll have the information for you. You sign a waiver and you’re ready to go. Just bring your helmet,” remarked.

