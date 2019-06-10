Bicycles given away in memory of DaySun

Drunk driving fatalities decreased by about 16% in North Dakota between 2008 and 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

But there’s still room to improve.

Almost 30 people are killed in drunk-driving crashes every day in the United States.

Back in 2002, Bob Gross’ nephew DaySun was one of them.

Since then, he has been working to educate youth about the dangers of drunk driving and honoring his nephew’s memory by giving back to the community.

“It kind of makes me happy and sad. The reason why it makes me sad is because the person died only at the age of 17. It makes me happy because we actually all got to get something fun during it and my brother actually got a super shiny bike, which is pretty cool,” says Finnley Edwards, Bicycle Recipient.

Over 200 youth were given free bicycles by the Gross family and they plan to give out even more to those in need.