Biden files legal papers to try and revive his workplace vaccine mandate

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to reinstate a workplace vaccine mandate that was put on hold earlier this month.

According to The Hill, in court papers filed overnight, the administration urged a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court to lift a court order blocking the public health rule, which requires larger businesses to have employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing and mask-wearing.

“Delaying this standard would endanger many thousands of people and would likely cost many lives per day,” government lawyers argued. “With the reopening of workplaces and the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the threat to workers is ongoing and overwhelming.”

The administration’s request is the most significant legal move the administration has made since the case was moved earlier this month to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, where numerous legal challenges to the mandate have been combined into a single lawsuit.

President Biden announced in September that the administration was rolling out a new rule that would require all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing for all personnel, a guideline that has the potential to impact nearly 80 million workers.

The administration, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), issued its emergency vaccinate-or-test requirement in early November, sparking immediate legal challenges from states, employers and religious groups.

In an earlier stage of litigation, the New Orleans-based U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit temporarily blocked the workplace mandate in an order that is now the subject of the government’s latest filing.

The 5th Circuit ruling called the mandate “fatally flawed” and ordered that OSHA not enforce the requirement “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for a permanent injunction.

The case has since been moved to the 6th Circuit after a Washington, D.C., judicial panel selected the Cincinnati-based court from the nation’s 12 regional federal appeals courts and merged the litigation into one lawsuit.

OSHA said in a statement last week that while it is confident in its power to protect workers amid the pandemic, it is suspending activities related to the mandate, citing the pending legal challenge.

Biden administration officials have argued that the mandate is necessary to boost vaccination rates. To date, the pandemic has killed more than 770,000 people in the U.S.