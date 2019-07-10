Big change for Burleigh County 4-H Achievement Days

A big change for this year’s Burleigh County 4-H achievement days.
For the first time in a decade, some of the achievement days’ action won’t be held at the Missouri Valley Complex east of Bismarck.
Why?
It’s a sloppy mess from yesterdays rain and probably won’t dry out in time.
Most of the static exhibits will still be held in the county 4-H building beginning Thursday.
But, July 11th is the Livestock Show.
That is being moved to Kist Livestock in Mandan.
You can watch the 4-H youth display their showmanship and livestock animals like beef, sheep, dairy, goats, and swine.
The show begins at 10:30 a.m. at Kist.
